The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,443,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $379.88. 657,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.86 and a 200 day moving average of $332.14. The stock has a market cap of $376.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.