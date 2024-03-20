The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.49. 1,152,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.33. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.