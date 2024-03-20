The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,641 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.30. 14,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.14 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

