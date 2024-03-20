The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $153.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.02.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

