The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

CG stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

