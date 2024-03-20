TFI International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.49. 27,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,205. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

