Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.32 and last traded at $173.13. Approximately 28,405,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 103,794,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.32.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $556.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

