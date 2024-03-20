TeraWulf Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 37,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 193% compared to the average daily volume of 12,660 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Stock Up 35.5 %

NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,501,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

