Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $14.00 at Benchmark

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TME. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of TME opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,542,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

