TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from $21.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.5 %

TIXT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 119,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $612.41 million, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Barclays PLC grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 206,454 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.