Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 4,791,136 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.1293 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -21.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,420 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 540,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89,443 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 819,083 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

