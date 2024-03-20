TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.84. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

