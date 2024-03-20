Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 867,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
