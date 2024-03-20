Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

TSHA traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 12,544,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,843. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 867,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

