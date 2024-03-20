Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 211.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 867,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 430,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
