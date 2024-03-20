Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 211.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.31. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 867,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 430,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.