Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $109.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.