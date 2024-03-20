Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.71. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 53,747 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

The firm has a market cap of $831.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.