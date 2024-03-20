Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.71. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 53,747 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
