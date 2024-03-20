System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Stanley Blend Acquires 11,368 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stanley Blend acquired 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,142.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,624,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,407,457.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stanley Blend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Stanley Blend purchased 245 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $347.90.

System1 Price Performance

SST stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of System1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in System1 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of System1 by 6,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of System1 by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in System1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

Further Reading

