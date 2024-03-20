Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 161.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 57,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

