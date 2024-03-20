Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $584.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $551.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.26. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

