Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYBX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Synlogic stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 105,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

