Sylvain Lehoux Sells 5,433 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ELD traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.54. 127,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,433. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.33. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.06.

Get Our Latest Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.