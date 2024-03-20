Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 467816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42.

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

