Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insider Philip Koosed Sells 9,000 Shares

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

