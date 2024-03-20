Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Director Paul V. Mellini Sells 6,000 Shares

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SGC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 27,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

