Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Director Paul V. Mellini Sells 6,000 Shares

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SGC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 27,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.93.
Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.
Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGC
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Group of Companies
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.