Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $777,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Sunoco by 56.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 126,626 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 24.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $1,380,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

