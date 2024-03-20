Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.30. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 830,836 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

