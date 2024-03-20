Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.49. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 187,170 shares.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 11.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

