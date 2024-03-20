Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider James David Johnston Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at $450,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $66,825.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, James David Johnston sold 700 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $14,770.00.
Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance
SMLP opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
