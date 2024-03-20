Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider James David Johnston Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at $450,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $66,825.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, James David Johnston sold 700 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $14,770.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

SMLP opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

About Summit Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

