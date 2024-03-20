Substratum Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 393.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $6.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036106 USD and is up 223.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

