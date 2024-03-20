Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 242,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 576,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -46.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

