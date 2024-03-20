StockNews.com Lowers Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Buy

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $12.14 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $595.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

