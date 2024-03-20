StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

