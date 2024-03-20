StockNews.com Lowers Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a P/E ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 516.95%.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $296,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $426,846 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.