StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,747,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,747,368.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.