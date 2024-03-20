StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.