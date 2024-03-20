StockNews.com Downgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.81 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $19,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,064,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,810,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

