StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

