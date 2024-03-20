Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 20th (AAL, ALGT, ALK, AMPE, APDN, AVGO, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BMO)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 20th:

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT). They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). They issued an overweight rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.38) price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT). They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI). Monness Crespi & Hardt issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU). UBS Group AG issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

