Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 20th (AAL, ALGT, ALK, AMPE, APDN, AVGO, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BMO)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 20th:

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT). They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). They issued an overweight rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.38) price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT). They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI). Monness Crespi & Hardt issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU). UBS Group AG issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.