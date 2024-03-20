Stewardship Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 668,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 339,787 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

