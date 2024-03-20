Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

