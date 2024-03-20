Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 10,426 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

