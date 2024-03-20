Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 10,426 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares USD Green Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.