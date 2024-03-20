Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 10,426 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1483 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.