Stewardship Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 3.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SUSA opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $108.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.