Stewardship Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

