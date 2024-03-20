Stewardship Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 23.09% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,110,000.

AEMB opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96.

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

