Stewardship Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NULG opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.