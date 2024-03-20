Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,486 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,750,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IQLT opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.