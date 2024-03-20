Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires 56,834 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,834 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS COWZ opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

