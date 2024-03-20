Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.
About Stellar AfricaGold
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
