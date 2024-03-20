Steem Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $132.07 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,527.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00584785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.00127240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00215144 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00115477 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,148,668 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.